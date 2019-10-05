New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday announced that the starting academic year 2020, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be the only entrance test for medical admission in the country. The announcement by the Union Minister means that the AIIMS MBBS entrance test and the JIPMER MBBS entrance test, two other medical entrance exams which were held till the 2019-20 academic year, would cease to exist.

The move, according to the minister, will be extremely beneficial to students as now there will be a single counselling window for all-India admission. Besides this, the counselling for all the seats which come under various states’ quota will now be done by the state-level counselling committees.

Announcing the move, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “The NEET, which is applicable to institutes of national importance like AIIMS and JIPMER and common counselling for MBBS, will come into force from the next academic year, as per the National Medical Commission Act (NMCA).” He added, “This will help set a common standard in the medical education sector in the country.”

The online application process for NEET 2020 will be held from December 2 to December 31, 2019. The downloading of admit cards will begin from March 27, 2020, and the exam will be held on May 3. The result will be announced on June 4.

The NEET, which replaced the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) in 2013, is an entrance examination in India for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical courses and dental courses in government or private medical colleges and dental colleges in India.