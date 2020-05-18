ISC Exams 2021: In what will be a novel initiative, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that from next year, students appearing for its class 12th or Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination, will give their English and Mathematics papers for 80 marks. Also Read - CBSE Releases Date Sheet For Remaining Class X, XII Exams- Check Full Schedule Here

The remaining 20 marks each for these two subjects will be for project work.

As per a CISCE notice, the 100 marks for English and Mathematics will be divided into two parts: Theory and project work. While the former will be for a total of 80 marks, the remaining 20 marks will be allotted for project work.

The division of 20 marks for English paper one is as follows: five marks each for listening, speaking and writing skills (all internal) and five marks for writing skills (external).

For paper two, meanwhile, the Council has given students some topics out of which they can pick one for writing. For paper one, students have to write 500 words on their chosen topic, while for paper two, 1,000 words have to be written on the selected topic.

In Mathematics project, on the other hand, students will be required to complete two projects-one from Section A and other one from Section B/C-from any topic covered in theory.

The plan, earlier, was to introduce this scheme from ISC 2022 examination; however, it was advanced by a year.