From Starting A Business to Clearing Competitive Exam: 6 Inspiring Stories You Must Read

Success Story: Read six inspiring stories that will motivate you to follow your dream.

From Opening A Startup to Clearing Exam; 6 Inspiring Stories That Will Motivate You To Never Give Up.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Success Story: The internet is full of inspiring stories. We enjoy seeing people make the most of their situations and ultimately conquer their dreams. These tales touch our souls and move us to the very core. Patience, perseverance, and dedication are important for achieving success in life. From opening a start-up business to becoming an IAS officer – we have come across many success stories of people who defied all odds to achieve a milestone. Speaking of which, here are six inspiring stories that will motivate you to follow your dream.

Meet Dipta Ghosh, B.Tech (Electrical) Graduate Female Driver from Kolkata

Motivated by the journey of MBA Chaiwala, many young people are gradually following the path of entrepreneurship and investigating a variety of career options to become self-independent. And this B.Tech-Graduate female driver’s story is unquestionably a priceless addition to the long list of motivating tales. Meet Dipta Ghosh, a female cab driver from Kolkata who drives for a living and frequently inspires her customers with her inspiring journey.

Dipta Ghosh worked in various companies for almost six years. She lost her father in 2020, leaving behind her mother and sister. In 2021, she got a commercial driving license. “After around 3 months of training I started getting a hang of it and now I earn about Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 a month driving about 6-7 hours daily for 6 days a week,” she told ANI. Dipta said that she doesn’t want to do any other job or work for a company as she is her own boss and can go off duty by logging off the device.

Truck Mechanic’s Daughter Cracks NEET-UG Exam With AIR 192

Where there is a will, there’s a way – and nothing illustrates this point better than a 21-year-old Aarti Jha, daughter of a truck mechanic in Agra. She cracked the undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), one of the toughest entrance exams in the country, the results for which were declared on Tuesday. She secured the 192nd rank out of more than 20 lakh applicants in the country. She would study with the fan switched off so that she does not doze off and fall behind her schedule. “Aarti used to keep the fan switched off while studying fearing that she will fall asleep and fall behind her daily studies,” her father Bishambhar Jha, who has been working as a truck mechanic for the past 40 years, told PTI.

Aarti said she used to teach school students for her medical coaching classes. “I passed class 12th in 2018 from the CBSE board with 85 per cent marks. After that, I dropped my preparation for a year and taught students in a private school. I used to get Rs 5,000 per month as a salary,” she said. “I used the money to pay for my coaching classes. I began preparing after 2020 and since then have been working diligently to crack the exam,” Aarti said. “Besides, I also teach tuition to students of class 10th and 12th at my home with my brothers,” she added.

Pulwama Youth, Working as Painter, Clears Medical Exam

A 20-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, who works as a painter to support his family, has cracked the medical entrance exam(NEET UG). Umer Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Zagigam village of the south Kashmir district, secured 601 marks. Belonging to a poor family, Ganie’s achievements have made the whole area proud. “For the past two years, I have been working as a labourer during the day and then studying in the night. I also work as a painter. I vowed to study hard and qualify NEET and by the grace of God, I have achieved success,” Ganie told PTI. He said he mostly relied on self-study for the undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) but also took some online classes as well.

The ‘Slum boy’ From Mumbai Who Cleared UPSC

Mohammed Husain, a resident of the Wadi Bunder slums in Mumbai, cleared the UPSC CSE 2022 among 933 candidates. Despite a lack of study space and a conducive environment at home, a lack of initial awareness and guidance about the competitive exam, and limited resources, the 27-year-old cleared the test on the fifth attempt. According to the report, Husain had to work to support himself. While preparing for the competitive exam, he would teach other UPSC aspirants in the city. He secured All India Rank(AIR) 570.

Driven By Passion to Start Her Own Business, ‘B Tech Chaiwali’ Sets up Tea Stall

Adding to the list of budding entrepreneurs, meet Vartika Singh, an engineering student from Bihar who has created a buzz online with her tea-selling business. Juggling between her technical studies, the viral girl brews tea at her tea stall near her college in Faridabad. Her tea stall is famously known as BTech Chaiwali. ‘Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success,’ says the banner which carries the name.

23-year-old Son of Chai Stall Owner Bags Civil Services Exam With AIR 396

Maharashtra-based Mangesh Khilari, from Sukewadi village in Ahmednagar’s Sangamner taluka, also cleared the UPSC CSE 2022 this year. The 23-year-old aspirant, whose father runs a chai-vada pav stall and whose mother is a bidi worker bagged the all-India rank of 396 in the Civil Services Examination of 2022. Mangesh Khilari, who used to assist his father at the tea shop, moved to Pune to pursue his BA in political science. This was his third attempt.

Indeed, it is rightly said that “Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.” As we know, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to puri kainath usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.(When you want something all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it).”

