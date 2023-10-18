Home

Education

From The Alchemist To Ikigai: 8 Best Novels For Beginners To Read This Week

From The Alchemist To Ikigai: 8 Best Novels For Beginners To Read This Week

Want to explore the hobby of reading? Here are some of the best novels you can read to kickstart your reading journey.

Books make a perfect escape for the mind and can teleport you to a different universe and highly unexpected adventures. Books are a fool-proof way to immerse oneself in a pool of knowledge and expand one’s imagination. If you’re new to this expansive world of books and reading, it is essential to start it right. From jaw-dropping thrillers to comedies that will make you double up, find the ten best books that will make a perfect start to your reading journey. Pick one of them and give yourself a chance to learn, experience, and explore something new.

Trending Now

The Alchemist By Paulo Coelho

This book is a masterpiece that narrates the mystical story of Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy who yearns to travel in search of a worldly treasure. The Alchemist is a novel that will inspire you to listen to your heart and follow the path of your dreams. “when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it”, is the famous quote of this magical book.

You may like to read

To Kill a Mockingbird By Harper Lee

A modern American literary classic, To Kill a Mockingbird is based on the author’s family, neighbours, and an occurrence near her birthplace Monroeville, Alabama. The story revolves around inequality and courage, the book shows the world through the eyes of Jean Finch and her older brother Jeremy and how they deal with serious societal issues.

The Great Gatsby By F. Scott Fitzgerald

Any enthusiastic reader will tell you that The Great Gatsby is among the best books for beginners to read. This American classic depicts the struggles around love, relationships, societal standing, and consumerism of people in the 1920s. The book follows the story of Jay Gatsby’s attempt to impress his long-lost love by pretending to be a successful man.

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki, Sharon Lechter

This book is for you if you want to become a successful entrepreneur. The story is based on the author who grew up with his 2 dads, his real father( a poor man) and his best friend’s father( a rich businessman). This great book will help you to develop the mindset and financial knowledge for building a life of freedom and wealth. Rich Dad Poor Dad teaches you about the experiences and guides you to the path of a successful future.

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

A heart-melting novel, The Kite Runner will fill your reading experience with countless emotions. The book narrates an extraordinary story of an unlikely friendship between a wealthy Afghan boy and his father’s servant son. This emotional story is based on the search for redemption and the hope of healing.

The Diary of A Young Girl By Anne Frank

This is one of the most popular stories that we have come across in our school textbooks as well. The Diary of A Young Girl is based on a-13-year-old girl who was hiding for two years with her family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. This is undoubtedly one of the best books that you can read as a beginner. This book comprises the writings from the Dutch-language diary kept by Anne Frank.

Ikigai by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia

Want to learn the purpose of life? Ikigai is your answer as this book is based on age-old Japanese ideology that’s been associated with the country’s long life expectancy. This book illustrates how you can live a longer and happier life by having a purpose, eating healthy, and not retiring. It is one of the most famous self-help books that explains the secret to a long and happy life. It is a must-read book for beginners as it will motivate you to explore more in your reading journey

The Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger

A perfect novel for teenagers, The Catcher in the Rye explores the phase of rebellion among youngsters. This amazing book is based on Holden Caulfield who has been expelled from his school due to poor grades. Being at a confusing stage in life and the fear of telling the parents about the situation. The book explains the journey of Holden who discovers that he must let go of his youth in order to become an adult.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES