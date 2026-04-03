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From Three-language formula from Class 6 to two levels of Maths, Science for Class 9: What is latest CBSE plan for 2026-27 academic session?

From Three-language formula from Class 6 to two levels of Maths, Science for Class 9: What is latest CBSE plan for 2026-27 academic session?

What is latest CBSE plan for 2026-27 academic session? Read here.

From Three-language formula from Class 6 to two levels of Maths, Science for Class 9: What is latest CBSE plan for 2026-27 academic session?

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will soon declare the CBSE Class 10th result 2026. Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 12th board examination is underway. Amid the CBSE results talk, the board has announced a major plan for the academic session 2026-27. The CBSE has rolled out its new curriculum, launching a phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class 6 and a two-level system of mathematics and science for Class 9 starting in the 2026-27 academic session, officials said on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

What is the three-language formula mandated under the new National Education Policy (NEP)?

According to the latest update, the three-language formula mandated under the new National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented from 2026 for Class 6, and the introduction of the two-level system of mandatory standard and optional advanced courses in mathematics and science will be done for Class 9.

“Languages are organised through a structured three-language framework across stages: R1, R2 and R3. As per recommendations of new National Curriculum Framework (NCF), two of these three languages must be native to India. In continuation of the board’s phased implementation of multilingual education, a third language will be made mandatory from Class 6 with effect from the academic session 2026-27, ensuring that every learner studies at least two Indian languages,” a senior board official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“While it is desirable that the same scheme of languages is adopted, under exceptional circumstances for students returning from foreign schools where the third language studied till Class 8 or 9 is not available in domestic schools, such students may be exempted as per approved norms. However, such students will be required to study the total number of subjects as stipulated in the scheme of studies,” the official stated.

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What changes will be seen in Mathematics and Science subject?

Mathematics and science will see a major structural shift with the introduction of a two-level system starting in the 2026–27 academic session. “All students will study the standard curriculum and appear for a common 80-mark examination of three hours; those opting for higher proficiency can choose an additional ‘advanced’ level in either or both subjects. This advanced component will consist of a separate 25-mark, one-hour paper designed to test higher-order thinking skills and deeper conceptual understanding.

The official added, “Students must mandatorily take the standard exam, while the advanced paper remains optional. Importantly, performance in the advanced paper will not be added to the overall aggregate; instead, students scoring 50 per cent or above will have the advanced-level qualification reflected separately in their mark sheet,” reported PTI.

The two-level system (standard and advanced) in mathematics and science is slated to begin in the 2026–27 academic session for Class 9 students. The first board exams for Class 10 students with this structure will be conducted in 2028 for that cohort.

(With PTI Inputs)

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