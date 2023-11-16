Home

From UGC NET To CAT; Check List of Competitive Exams to be Held in November and December

Right from UGC NET december 2023 exam date to AILET examination, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in November and December 2023.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the UGC NET 2023 for the December session between December 6 to December 22, 2023. However, a detailed subject-wise exam datesheet is expected soon – https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. Additionally, NTA will publish the exam city slip and admit card on its website. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Intimation of Cities of exam centres To be Intimated Later

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website To be Intimated Later

Dates of Examination 06 December 2023 to 22 December 2023

Official Website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

CAT Exam Date 2023

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The examination is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. The examination be conducted in three sessions. Three different Test Forms will be administered in three Test Sessions. The CAT admit card has been released.

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from Website: Released

Exam Date: November 26, 2023

Official website: https://iimcat.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Exam Date

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. All admissions to the 5-year integrated Ll.B. and Ll.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2024-2025 will be through the CLAT 2024. The competitive examination will be held on December 3, 2023. The date of examination is scheduled on 3rd December, 2023 from 2 PM to 4 PM. (Subject to revision in case of necessity). The Admit Card/Hall ticket can be downloaded by the candidate by logging into his/her account. The exact date on which the hall tickets will be made available will be intimated on the website. The CLAT 2024 examination will be held in OFFLINE mode

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from Website: soon

Exam Date: December 3, 2023

Official website: https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

AILET 2024 Exam Date

The National Law University Delhi will conduct the AILET 2024 examination on December 10, 2023. The examination will be held in a pen-paper mode from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The admit card for the same will be issued on November 20. The examination will be conducted at the following cities: Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

Issue of Admit Card: November 20, 2023

AILET 2024 Examination: December 10, 2023

Official Website:

