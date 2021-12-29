FSSAI Admit Card 2021: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the admit card for the various posts including that of Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, and others on its official website. Those candidates appearing for the recruitment exam can download the FSSAI Admit Card from the official website, fssai.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to begin from January 17 to January 20, 2022.Also Read - SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card Released on ssc-cr.org | Check Steps To Download

Candidates can download the FSSAI Admit Card from the steps given below.

Visit the official website of FSSAI on fssai.gov.in. Now go to the ‘Recruitment’ section available on the homepage. Click on the respective admit card link. Enter the necessary credentials such as user ID, password. Your FSSAI Admit Card will appear on the screen. Save, Download the FSSAI Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the reports, a total of 171056 candidates have applied for the recruitment drive. The various posts for which the recruitment drive is being conducted included: 87907 Assistant, 34548 Technical Officer, 31653 CFSO, 8185 JA, 5056 PA, 1979 IT Assistant, 312 Food Analyst, 510 Assistant Manager (Social Work/ Psychology/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Library Science), 372 Assistant Manager (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation), 272 AM IT and 255 Hindi Translator Posts.