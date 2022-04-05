FSSAI Answer key 2022: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, FSSAI has released the answer key for the various Computer-Based Test held from March 28 to 31, 2022. Candidates can download their answer key along with the question paper from the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in. Note, the facility to download the Question/Answer Key will be available till April 07, 2022.Also Read - ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 75 Probationary Officers Posts to End Soon; Apply Now

The candidates can view their individual answers/ online response (own answers and answer keys) by logging into the online portal through the link available on the FSSAI website with registered credentials (User ID & Password). Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Senior Lecturer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in Before THIS Date

FSSAI Answer key 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of Food Safety and Standard of India, FSSAI on fssai.gov.in

Click on the Jobs@fssai option available on the homepage.

Now click on the link that reads, “Notice dated 04th April 2022 related to Release of Question / Answer Keys of CBT conducted from 28.03.2022 to 31.03.2022 (Advertisement No DR-04/2021)”

Click on the link that reads” Link for Question / Answer Key”

A new webpage will open.

Enter the required credentials such as User Id and password.

Your FSSAI Question/Answer key 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

As per the official notification, “In case of query /objections in respect of any question and its answer, it is to be submitted only through online response link in the portal with documentary evidence during the above period.” One can check the official notice from the link given below. Also Read - Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 63,200 Per Month; Candidates Can Apply For Staff Car Driver Post at bombayhighcourt.nic.in