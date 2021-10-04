FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India(FSSAI), a statutory government body has released a recruitment notification on the official website under which 254 vacancies for the post of technical officer, assistant, personal assistant, central food safety officer, and others are listed.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For Postal Assistant, Postman & MTS Posts in Delhi Postal Circle

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Eligible candidates can check the application by visiting the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in. The online application form is scheduled to commence from October 8 whereas the deadline to submit the form is November 7.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Available

A total of 254 vacancies for the post of technical officer, assistant, personal assistant, central food safety officer, and others are listed.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Fee Payment

Every candidate needs to pay some amount of money to apply for the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India(FSSAI). Candidates falling under the General, OBC category needs to pay a sum of Rs 1500. Meanwhile, candidates falling under the SC, ST, EWS, Women, EX-Servicemen, PwBD needs to pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Age Limit Criteria

For posts such as Food analyst, Assistant Director, Assistant Director(Technical), and Deputy Manager, the upper age limit is 35 years. For posts such as Technical Officer, Central food safety officer(CFSO), Assistant Manager IT, Assistant Manager, Assistant Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, and IT Assistant, the upper age limit is 30 years. For the post of Junior Assistant Grade-I, the age limit is 25 years.