FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India(FSSAI), a statutory government body has released a recruitment notification on the official website under which 300 vacancies for the post of Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager, and others are listed there.

Eligible candidates can check the application by visiting the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in. Note, the deadline to submit the form for some posts is November 7 while for others it's Nov 30.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Name of Post and Vacancies Available

Director (Technical): 02

Joint Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance): 03

Senior Manager: 01

Senior Manager (IT): 01

Deputy Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance): 07

Manager: 02

Manager (IT): 01

Assistant Director (Tech): 11

Assistant Director (OL): 01

Deputy Manager: 04

Deputy Manager (IT): 02

Administrative Officer: 10

Senior Private Secretary: 06

Personal Secretary: 15

Assistant Manager (IT): 01

Assistant: 02

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade): 02

Food Analyst: 04

Technical Officer: 125

Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO): 37

Assistant Manager (IT): 04

Assistant Manager: 04

Assistant: 33

Hindi Translator: 01

Personal Assistant: 19

IT Assistant: 03

Junior Assistant (Grade-1): 03

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment drive must check the application form by visiting the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in. Note, Candidates must forward hard copies of the online application to FSSAI.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Last Date

Note, all candidates must fill in, and submit the form by Nov 30, 2021. Candidates must keep a track of the official website of the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India(FSSAI) for the latest information and updates.