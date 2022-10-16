FSSAI Recruitment 2022: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Advisor, Joint Director, Sr. Manager, and others. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at fssai.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 05, 2022. A total of 79 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.Also Read - Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For 390 Posts at sssc.gov.in. Check Details Here

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Application begins: October 10, 2022

Last Date to apply: November 05, 2022

FSSAI Vacancy Details

Advisor: 1 Post

Joint Director: 6 Posts

Sr. Manager: 1 Post

Sr. Manager (IT): 1 Post

Deputy Director: 7 Posts

Manager: 2 Posts

Assistant Director: 2 Posts

Assistant Director (Technical): 6 Posts

Deputy Manager: 3 Posts

Administrative Officer: 7 Posts

Senior Private Secretary: 4 Posts

Personal Secretary: 15 Posts

Assistant Manager (IT): 1 Post

Assistant: 7 Posts

Junior Assistant (Grade-I): 1 Post

Junior Assistant (Grade II): 12 Posts

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade): 3 Posts

FSSAI Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Advisor: Officers of the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territories or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings or Semi–Government, Statutory orAutonomous Organizations: (i) Holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or departments; or (ii) With five years’ regular service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in Pay level 13 or equivalent in the parent cadre or department; and

Officers of the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territories or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings or Semi–Government, Statutory orAutonomous Organizations: (i) Holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or departments; or (ii) With five years’ regular service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in Pay level 13 or equivalent in the parent cadre or department; and Joint Director: Officers of the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territories or Government Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings or Semi–Government, Statutory or Autonomous Organizations: (a)(i) Holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or department; or (ii) With five years’ regular service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in Pay Level 11 or equivalent in the parent cadre or department; and with relevant experience and possessing (a) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institution; and OR (b) Full time Degree of Law from a recognized University or institution with twelve years’ experience of handling legal matters or working experience as Law Officer in a reputed Government or Autonomous body or Research Institutions or Universities or Public Sector Undertakings or Law firms. For more details, check the educational qualification given below.

FSSAI SALARY

Advisor(Pay Level-14): Rs.1,44,200- 2,18,200

Joint Director: (Pay Level -12) Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200

Sr. Manager: (Pay Level–12)Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200

Sr. Manager (IT): (Pay Level – 12) Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200

Deputy Director: (Pay Level –11) Rs. 67,700- 2,08,700

Manager (Pay Level -11): Rs.67,700- 2,08,700

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

The candidates are required to apply online within the stipulated time. Later, the hard copy of online application form duly certified by the employer along with ‘Certificate by employer/Cadre Controlling Authority’ in the prescribed format and other supporting certificates/documents (Integrity certificate, vigilance clearance, Major/Minor penalty imposed during the last ten years and up to-date duly certified photocopies of APARs for the last 5 years) must reach through proper channel to Assistant Director (Recruitment), FSSAI Headquarters, 3rd Floor, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi by 20th November 2022 failing which the online application will not be considered. Also Read - Railway, Banking, IRCTC Recruitment 2022: List of Top Govt/Private Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week