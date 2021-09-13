Financial Times Ranking: According to the latest ranking released by Financial Times for Masters in Management(MIM), six Indian institutes have managed to secure their positions in the list of 100 institutes. As per the ranking, the University of St Gallen in Switzerland has topped the Financial Times 2021 ranking for the 11th year in a row. IIM-Ahmedabad has also maintained its pace.Also Read - Delhi University to Resume Practical Classes For Final Year Students From September 15. Read DU's Full Order Here
The Indian B-school has managed to enter three entries in the top 50 from across the world. According to the Education Ministry's NIRF ranking, IIM-Ahmedabad has been ranked as the best B-school in India. The college has been selected for its two-year postgraduate program in management. S P Jain Institute of Management and Research(SPJIMR) is the second business school from India to enter the Financial Times for PG Diploma in management. IIM-Bangalore has been the third entry to enter the Financial Times for PGP in Management.
Financial Times Ranking 2021: Best Management Colleges In India
- Rank 26: IIM-Ahmedabad
- Rank 29: S P Jain Institute of Management and Research(SPJIMR)
- Rank 47: IIM-Bangalore
- Rank 79: IIM-Indore
- Rank 79: IIM-Lucknow
- Rank 82: IIM-Udaipur
Both The IIM-Indore and IIM-Lucknow share the ranks 79 in the list of Best management colleges in India.
Financial Times Ranking 2021: Best Management Colleges In World
- Rank1: University of St Gallen
- Rank2: HEC Paris
- Rank3: University College Dublin
- Rank4: London Business School
- Rank5:Rotterdam School of Management
- Rank6: Essec Business School
- Rank7: ESCP Business school
- Rank8: Stockholm School of Economics
- Rank9: Imperial College Business School
- Rank10: Edhec Business School