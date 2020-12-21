The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has started the first special round registration process for FYJC Admission 2021 from December 20 onwards. The candidates must note that they can register for the admission process through the official site of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra i.e. 11thadmission.org.in. Also Read - Open For Resolution of Kanjurmarg Metro Car Shed Land Issue Through Dialogue: Maharashtra CM

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the schedule for first special round below:

Time reserved for data processing: December 23, 2020

Display of Jr. College Allotment List for the Round Admissions: December 24, 2020

Confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: December 24 to December 26, 2020

Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website December: 26, 2020

Display of vacancy list for after completion of this special round: December 27, 2020

The candidates must note that they can edit and fill in the choices and also update the option form for the round from December 20 to December 22, 2020, till 5 pm.

As per the official notice, if a student wish to cancel his/her confirmed admission, can request to the concerned Jr. College for this and get the admission cancelled. Students should re-think before cancellation of their admission as this is the last round scheduled.