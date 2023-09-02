G20 Summit 2023: NEET SS Revised Exam Schedule Soon; Final Edit Window Opens at natboard.edu.in

Home

Candidates can check and download the NEET SS revised exam date at natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS Exam Date 2023 Released; Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Schedule, Admit Card Date.

NEET SS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS), which postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) exam due to the G20 Summit, is expected to release the revised schedule. Candidates can check and download the NEET SS revised exam date at natboard.edu.in. Earlier, the competitive examination was scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023.”In wake of the 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 in India and consequent travel restrictions which shall now be in place in Delhi from 8th September 2023 to 10th September 2023, the conduct of NEET-SS 2023, which was announced to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 across the country, has been deferred,” NBEMS in an official notification said.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Rohan Krishnan, national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association(FAIMA) wrote,” NEET SS EXAM WHICH IS POSTPONED DUE TO G-20 SUMMIT, Shall be rescheduled within 10-15 days.” However, neither NBEMS Officials nor the NBEMS board have confirmed it. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates or stay tuned to this space.

NEET SS Selective and Final Edit Open Window PDF – Direct Link

NEET SS Selective and Final Edit Open Window

Many candidates have failed to rectify the images even during the selective edit window. Such candidates are being given a final opportunity to rectify the incorrect images in their applications from September 1, 2023 to September 5, 2023 (till 11:55PM). The image upload instructions are detailed in the NEET-SS 2023 information bulletin. Said instructions were notified vide NBEMS notice dated 09.09.2022 as well,” reads the official notification.

The candidate shall be required to upload TWO photographs:

A REAL TIME PHOTOGRAPH taken by the webcam/in-built camera of the computer system while filling the online application form:

Confirm that the system used to fill the form has an in-built camera/webcam.

Be properly dressed in a formal attire.

Stand/sit against a white background (Avoid distracting backgrounds)

There should be bright light falling on your face but not on the webcam.

No objects should be behind you while capturing the photograph through web cam). The image must not include other objects or additional people.

Ensure that you are only one person in picture.

The image must contain the full face, ears, neck, and shoulders of the entrant in frontal view with a neutral, non-smiling expression and with eyes open and directed at the camera.

The image must not contain any parts of the body below the entrant’s shoulders.

Click on “Capture Photo” button in the application form

Upload a RECENT PHOTOGRAPH (Not more than 3 months old)

Possible reasons for rejection of Candidates Photo

Photograph older than 3 months

Lack of light in the room

Not using white/light coloured background

Overexposed/underexposed photo

Absence of formal attire while taking photo

Objects behind you while capturing the photograph

Blurred image; Poor image quality

Eyes closed/not looking into camera

Eyes not visible due to glare on spectacles

Black and white photograph

Uploading photograph showing it in a mobile phone

Cropped photograph from a group photo

Does not contain the full face, ears, neck, and shoulders of the entrant in frontal view; Side pose taken/selfie uploaded

Defective hue of the photo

For more details, visit the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS).

