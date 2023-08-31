Home

G20 Summit: NEET SS Exam Postponed; Check Official Statement, Revised Dates

NEET SS Exam Date 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) has postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) NEET SS examination. “In wake of the 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 in India and consequent travel restrictions which shall now be in place in Delhi from 8th September 2023 to 10th September 2023, the conduct of NEET-SS 2023, which was announced to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 across the country, has been deferred,” NBEMS in an official notification said. NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

