G20 Summit: ‘Only North Gate of Campus to Remain Open,’ JNU Admin Issues Circular

G20 Summit: In view of the restrictions imposed across the national capital due to the G20 summit, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Wednesday released a circular saying that only the North Gates of the campus will remain open from September 7 to 11, 2023. “In view of the restrictions imposed by the Govt of NCT of Delhi and over all security concerns, only North Gate(Main Gate) of the JNU Campus will remain open from 9:00 PM on Sep 7, 2023 to 6:00 AM Sept 11, 2023,” the University in an official circular dated September 6 said.

During this period, all other gates will remain closed, the JNU circular undersigned by Naveen Yadav, Chief Security Officer, further reads.

JNU Circular PDF(Download Link)

Ahead of the high-profile G20 Summit scheduled for this weekend, Security has been intensified in the national capital with the Delhi Police conducting flag marches, enhanced patrolling, and increased picket checking to ensure law and order in the city. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders have also started arriving in New Delhi to attend the Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

For India, the G20 Presidency also marks the beginning of “Amritkaal”, the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence on 15 August 2022, leading up to the centenary of its independence, towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive and developed society, distinguished by a human-centric approach at its core.

