GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Manager, Senior Engineer, and others in various disciplines. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 15, 2022. Only Indian Nationals above 18 years of age are eligible to apply. A total of 77 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to keep the email ID (to be entered compulsorily in the online application form) active for at least one year. For more details, please scroll through this article.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of OnLine registration of application by candidates: September 16, 2022 Last date for online registration & submission of applications by candidates: October 15, 2022

GAIL Vacancy Details

Special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC candidates: 51 posts

Special recruitment drive for PwBD candidates: 26 posts

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Manager (F&S) Grade: E 3: Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire/ Fire & Safety with minimum 55% marks. Preference will be given to candidates having one-year Diploma in Industrial Safety from a Central/ Regional Labour Institute recognized by Government.

Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire/ Fire & Safety with minimum 55% marks. Preference will be given to candidates having one-year Diploma in Industrial Safety from a Central/ Regional Labour Institute recognized by Government. Manager (Marketing – Commodity Risk Management) Grade : E-3: CA/ CMA (ICWA) OR B.Com with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for SC and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% for SC OR Graduation (B.A.) with Honours in Economics with minimum 60% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 55% marks for SC and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks for OBC(NCL) and 60% for SC.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Procedure

To know more about the recruitment process, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download GAIL Recruitment Notification

How to Apply For GAIL Jobs 2022?

Candidates will be required to apply online through the GAIL website: https://gailonline.com only. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. After submitting the online application, a candidate is required to keep a copy of the Application form with the unique Application Sequence number handy. The same can be downloaded from the site after submission of the application. Candidates are NOT required to submit hard copy of application form to GAIL at this stage.

How to Apply For GAIL Jobs 2022: Check Steps Here