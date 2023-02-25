Home

Education

GAIL Limited Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: Apply For 47 Posts at gailonline.com; GATE Scores Required

GAIL Limited Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online by logging into the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com till March 05, 2023.

GAIL Limited Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India’s flagship Natural Gas company, is looking for committed, vibrant, and passionate young Graduate Engineers for filling up Executive Trainee posts by using GATE-2023 marks. Interested candidates can apply online by logging into the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com till March 15, 2023. A total of 47 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the minimum educational qualification, last date, official website and other details here. Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Postponement: NMC Releases Speaking Order Against Telangana Petitioners

GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: Check Dates Here Opening of GAIL website for online submission of application by candidates indicating GATE-2023 Registration Number 14th February 2023

(1100 Hrs onwards) Last date for submission of online application in GAIL by candidates 15th March 2023

(Till 1800 Hrs) GAIL Executive Trainee Minimum Educational Qualification 2023: Check Eligibility Here Name of the post MINIMUM ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATION(s) REQUIRED Executive Trainee (Chemical) Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Chemical/Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology/Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Civil) Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with minimum 65% marks Executive Trainee (GAILTEL TC/TM) Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electronics / Electronics & Communication /Electronics & Telecommunication / Telecommunication / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical & Telecommunication with minimum 65% mark. Executive Trainee (BIS) Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology with minimum 65% marks OR

Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and 03 years Master’s Degree in Computer Application (MCA) with minimum 65 % marks. GAIL Executive Trainee Vacancy: Check Details Here

Name of the post Number of vacancies Executive Trainee (Chemical) 20 Executive Trainee (Civil) 11 Executive Trainee (GAILTEL TC/TM) 08 Executive Trainee (BIS) 08

GAIL Executive Trainee Selection Process

GAIL will be utilizing Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – 2023 Marks(GATE-2023 Marks) for recruitment of Executive Trainees in the disciplines of Chemical, Civil, GATELTEL (TC/TM), and BIS during the year 2023. For more details, refer to the recruitment notification shared below.

GAIL Executive Trainee Job Notification PDF Direct Link

How to Apply For GAIL Executive Trainee Jobs?

Candidates will be required to apply online through the GAIL website: https://gailonline.com only, indicating their GATE-2023 Registration Number. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

