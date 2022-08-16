GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India’s flagship, has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Non-Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. The registration process begins today, August 16. Applicants will be able to submit their application form till September 15, 2022. Through this GAIL recruitment, nearly 282 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can check the salary, important dates and other details here.Also Read - SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 Admit Card Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Exam Date Here

GAIL Registration Dates

The registration process will begin: August 16, 2022

The registration process will end: September 15, 2022

GAIL Non-Executive Vacancy Details

Non-Executive posts: 282 vacancies.

Check the Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Jr. Engineer(Chemical): 3 Posts

Jr. Engineer( Mechanical): 01 Post

Foreman (Electrical): 01 post

Foreman (Instrumentation): 14 posts

Foreman (Mechanical): 01 post

Foreman ( Civil): 01 post

Jr. Superintendent (Official Language): 5 Posts

Jr. Superintendent(HR): 20 posts

Jr. Chemist: 8 Posts

Technical Assistant(Laboratory): 3 Posts

Operator (Chemical): 29 Posts

Technician (Electrical): 35 posts

Technician (Instrumentation): 16 Posts

Technician (Mechanical): 38 posts

Technician (Telecom & Telemetry): 14 posts

Operator (Fire): 23 posts

Assistant (Store & Purchase): 28 Posts

Accounts Assistant: 24 Posts

Marketing Assistant: 19 Posts

GAIL Eligibility Criteria

Jr. Engineer(Chemical): Diploma in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with minimum 55% marks for ST Candidates.

Diploma in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with minimum 55% marks for ST Candidates. Foreman (Instrumentation) : Diploma in Engineering in Instrumentation/Instrumen tation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 55% marks for SC/ST Candidates.

: Diploma in Engineering in Instrumentation/Instrumen tation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 55% marks for SC/ST Candidates. Jr. Superintendent(HR): Bachelor Degree of minimum 03 years duration with minimum 55% marks and Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations with minimum 55% marks. Candidates can check the education qualification for each post from the link given below.

GAIL Salary For Each Post

Jr. Engineer(Chemical): Rs.35000-138000

Jr. Engineer( Mechanical): Rs.35000-138000

Foreman (Electrical): Rs.29,000 – 1,20,000

Foreman (Instrumentation): Rs.29,000 – 1,20,000

Foreman (Mechanical): Rs.29,000 – 1,20,000

Foreman ( Civil): Rs.29,000 – 1,20,000

Jr. Superintendent (Official Language): Rs.29,000 – 1,20,000

Jr. Superintendent(HR): Rs.29,000 – 1,20,000

Jr. Chemist: Rs.29,000 – 1,20,000

Technical Assistant(Laboratory): 24,500-90,000

Operator (Chemical): : Rs. 24,500-90,000

Technician (Electrical): 24,500-90,000

GAIL Application Fee

Fee: Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 50 (excluding applicable Convenience Fees and Taxes). SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

How to Apply For GAIL Recruitment 2022?

According to the short notification issued by GAIL, candidates will be required to apply online through the GAIL website: https://gailonline.com only. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted.