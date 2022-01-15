GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India’s flagship, has invited applications for the recruitment of Chief Manager (Medical Services) and Senior Officer (Medical Services)posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of GAIL, gailonline.com. The online application process has commenced from December 22, 2021. The last date to apply for the posts is January 20, 2022.Also Read - IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 570 Posts Begins Today at iocl.com

Vacancy Details Also Read - JPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 110 Assistant Professor Posts on jpsc.gov.in | Application Begins From Jan 19

Chief Manager (Medical Services): 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Medical Services): 7 Posts

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 286 Posts Begins From Jan 17 | Check Age Limit, Other Details

Chief Manager (Medical Services): MBBS with MD / DNB in General Medicine from recognized by Medical Council of India / National Board of Examination and minimum 9 years post qualification experience.

Senior Officer (Medical Services): MBBS Degree and Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification experience.

Pay Scale

Chief Manager (Medical Services): Rs.90,000 – 2,40,000

Senior Officer (Medical Services): Rs.60,000 – 1,80,000

GAIL Age Limit

Chief Manager (Medical Services): 40 years

Senior Officer (Medical Services): 32 years

PWBD:40 years

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) category are required to pay Rs. 200 as an application fee. Note, the selected candidates may be posted at any of the installations/ projects/ offices, etc. of GAIL(India) Limited or any of the subsidiaries/ Joint Ventures of GAIL (India) Limited or deputed to any Department of Government of India/ other PSUs, etc. The selected candidates may be assigned jobs/ functions/ assignments as per the business requirements of the Company including shift operations.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of GAIL, gailonline.com before January 20, 2022. For more details on the application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Check Notification Here