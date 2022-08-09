GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India’s flagship, has released a short recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the Non-Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com from August 16, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is September 15, 2022. A total of 282 vacant posts will be filled in different grades of Non-Executives in the following discipline – Chemistry, Laboratory, Mechanical, Telecom /Telemetry, Electrical, Fire & Safety, Instrumentation, Store & Purchase, Civil, Finance & Accounts, Official Language, Marketing, and Human Resource (HR). For more details about the Sarkari recruitment drive, please scroll down.Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 102 Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Last Date, Notification Here

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The registration process will begin: August 16, 2022 The registration process will end: September 15, 2022.

GAIL Non- Executive Vacancy Details

Non-Executive posts: 282 vacancies.

Check Discipline Here

Chemistry

Laboratory

Mechanical

Telecom /Telemetry

Electrical

Fire & Safety

Instrumentation

Store & Purchase

Civil

Finance & Accounts

Official Language

Marketing, and Human Resource (HR).

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To know more about the recruitment process, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification(once released). The notification will be published in the Careers section of the GAIL website.

How to Apply For GAIL Recruitment 2022?

According to the short notification issued by GAIL, candidates will be required to apply online through the GAIL website: https://gailonline.com only. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted.