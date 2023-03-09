Home

GAIL Recruitment 2023: GAIL Gas Limited to Recruit 120 Associate Posts | Details Here

The selection process will comprise of a written test and a personal interview for Senior Associate and written test and/or Skill Test for Junior Associate.

Gail Recruitment: GAIL Gas Limited has invited applications from candidates for Senior Associate posts. Candidates who are eligible and interested in the job can apply online through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com. The candidates must note that the registration process will begin on March 10, 2023.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below. The last date to apply for the post is till April 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in the organisation.

The application fees is ₹100/- for candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category.

SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts

Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts

Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts

Jr. Associate: 16 posts

