Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi. The day is observed across the country and is also a national holiday. The nation's leaders usually pay their respects at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi in New Delhi. As a mark of respect for the leader, prayer services and cultural events are held in various schools, colleges, and even government institutions. The United Nations General Assembly declared October 2nd as the International Day of Non-Violence on June 15, 2007.

On this occasion, India.com brings you a Gandhi Jayanti special quiz for all our readers and aspiring students. Let's celebrate Gandhi Jayanti by knowing it better. Can you answer these questions?

1. Where was Mahatma Gandhi Ji born?

Porbandar Ahmedabad Delhi Rajkot

2. Who gave the title of “Mahatma” to Gandhiji?

Rabindranath Tagore Bipin Chandra Pal Subash Chandra Bose Gopal Krishna Gokhale

3. When was Gandhi Ji Assassinated?

30 January 1948 20 January 1948 15 January 1948 05 January 1948

4. The famous Dandi March was launched by Gandhi Ji on which date?

April 15, 1934 June 25, 1932 March 12, 1930 September 12, 1930

5. For what was Mohandas Gandhi awarded the ‘Kaiser-i-Hind Gold Medal’ in 1915?

For his contribution to ambulance services in South Africa For his contribution in India’s Independence For his contribution in Dandi March All of the Above

6. In late 1919, the Mahatma assumed the editorship of two publications. Name both.

Navjivan and Indian Opinion Harijan and New India Navjivan and Young India Young India and Harijan

7. How is the date of Mahatma Gandhi’s return to India in 1915 observed now?

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Non-Violence Day Gandhi Jayanti None of the above

8. Where is the National Gandhi Museum and Library Located?

New Delhi Kolkata Chennai Gujarat

9. Mahatma Gandhi used the term “Harijan” to address Dalits. What does it mean?

Children of God Local child Powerful child Native children

10. Mahatma Gandhi can be seen on major banknotes in India. When was the first series ever to include his portrait on Rs 10 and Rs 500 banknotes issued?

1991

1992

1993

1996

Check Answers Below