Gandhi Jayanti 2023: How Well Do You Know Mahatma Gandhi? To Find Out, Take Our Special Quiz

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2nd every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi — the 'Father of the Nation'.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: How Well Do You Know Mahatma Gandhi? To Find Out, Take Our Special Quiz

Gandhi Jayanti Quiz 2023: Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2nd every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi — the ‘Father of the Nation’. This day holds great significance in India as it pays tribute to a man who played a pivotal role in our country’s struggle for independence from British colonial rule. Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday in India, and it is observed with great enthusiasm and pride across the country. On this auspicious day, several government and private Schools, colleges, government offices, and various organizations host special programs and events to honor the memory of Mahatma Gandhi. The United Nations General Assembly declared October 2nd as the International Day of Non-Violence on June 15, 2007.

On this occasion, brings you a Gandhi Jayanti special quiz for all our readers and aspiring students. Let’s celebrate Gandhi Jayanti by knowing it better. Can you answer these questions? Try it out!

1. Where was Mahatma Gandhi Ji born?

Porbandar Ahmedabad Delhi Rajkot

(Answer: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born in Porbandar, a town in Gujarat in western India on 2 October 1869.)

2. At the age of 19, Mahatma Gandhi went to which country to become a lawyer?

England South Africa United States of America Ireland

3. Mahatma Gandhi used the term “Harijan” to address Dalits. What does it mean?

Children of God Local child Powerful child Native children

(Answer: Children of God)

4. When was Gandhi Ji Assassinated? 30 January 1948 20 January 1948 15 January 1948 05 January 1948 (Answer: Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30 January 1948 at age 78 in the compound of Birla House (now Gandhi Smriti), a large mansion in central New Delhi.)



5. Who gave the title of “Mahatma” to Gandhiji?

Rabindranath Tagore Bipin Chandra Pal Subash Chandra Bose Gopal Krishna Gokhale

6. Where is the National Gandhi Museum and Library Located?

New Delhi Kolkata Chennai Gujarat

(Answer: The National Gandhi Museum or Gandhi Memorial Museum is a museum located in New Delhi, India showcasing the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi.)

7. Gandhi Ji started the famous Dandi March on which date?

April 15, 1934 June 25, 1932 September 12, 1930 March 12, 1930

(Answer: The Salt March began on March 12, 1930, and continued till April 6, 1930. It was a 24-day non-violent march led by Mahatma Gandhi.)

8. Another prominent leader and freedom fighter shares his birth anniversary with Mahatma Gandhi. Who is this leader?

Lal Bahadur Shastri Sardar Vallabhai Patel Bal Gangadhar Tilak Rabindranath Tagore

(Answer: Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2)

9. Which of the following books is a work by Mahatma Gandhi?

Hind Swaraj Light of India My Experiments with Truth Both 1 and 3

(Answer: My Experiments with Truth and Hind Swaraj)

10. Mahatma Gandhi can be seen on major banknotes in India. When was the first series ever to include his portrait on Rs 10 and Rs 500 banknotes issued?

991 1992 1993 1996

(Answer: 1996)

11. Where was Gandhi detained during the Quit India Movement?

Yervada Jail Aga Khan Palace Ahmedabad Prison Byculla Prison

12. Who wrote the book titled ‘Waiting for the Mahatma’?

Mulk Raj Anand R.K. Narayan Ramachandra Guha Premchand

(Answer: Waiting for the Mahatma is a 1955 novel by R. K. Narayan)

13. In late 1919, the Mahatma assumed the editorship of two publications. Name both.

Navjivan and Indian Opinion Harijan and New India Navjivan and Young India Young India and Harijan

(Answer: Navjivan and Young India)

14. Where is Sabarmati Ashram located?

Navsari Porbandar Surat Ahmedabad

(Answer: Ahmedabad)

15. For what was Mohandas Gandhi awarded the ‘Kaiser-i-Hind Gold Medal’ in 1915?

For his contribution to ambulance services in South Africa For his contribution in India’s Independence For his contribution in Dandi March All of the Above

(Answer: For his contribution to ambulance services in South Africa)

