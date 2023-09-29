Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Long And Short Speech Idea on Mahatma Gandhi For Students

Home

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on the 2nd of October annually, is not merely a national holiday in India; but it is a day of reflection, remembrance, and reverence.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Speech: Every year, we commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a prominent leader of India’s Independence Movement to convey the principles of peace and non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi, widely respected all around the world, was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Porbandar, Gandhi was famously known as the ‘Father of the Nation.’ On June 15, 2007, the United Nations officially declared October 2 as the ‘International Day of Non-Violence.’ Various programs and cultural events are conducted in schools and colleges to commemorate this occasion. In this article, we have prepared both a long and a short Gandhi Jayanti speech to assist you in addressing the school assembly.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Speech(Short) in 100 words: Speech For School Children on Gandhiji’s Birthday

Respected Principal, Teachers, and my dear fellow students,

A very warm and heartfelt greeting to all of you on this special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti!

This day marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to independence through non-violence and civil disobedience. The day is officially observed as a national holiday in India and is marked with utmost respect and enthusiasm. In commemoration of this day and to honor the most prominent freedom fighter of the nation, school students engage in various activities such as essay competitions, patriotic events, drawing competitions, and prayer ceremonies.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Speech(Long) in 300 words: Speech For School Children on Gandhiji’s Birthday

Respected Principal, esteemed teachers, dear students, and guests,

A very pleasant and joyous morning to all of you!

Today, we gather here with smiles on our faces and gratitude in our hearts to celebrate a day that holds a special place in our hearts – Gandhi Jayanti.

Every year, India observes Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. This year, the nation will commemorate the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, fondly known as ‘The Father of Our Nation’. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as Mahatma Gandhi, was born in Porbandar, Gujarat and pursued a career as a lawyer. His concept of adopting non-violence as a means to fight British rule inspired the world to lay down its arms. This historic choice earned him endearing titles worldwide, such as ‘Gandhi Ji’ or ‘Bapu’.

Gandhi is often referred to as the “Mahatma,” meaning “great soul.” His philosophy was based on truth and non-violence. Gandhi believed that violence could never be a solution to any problem and that true change could only come through peaceful means. Bapu’s famous Salt March in 1930 is a testament to his commitment to non-violent resistance against British colonial rule. Mahatma Gandhi led and contributed to various Indian freedom movements, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, Khilafat Movement, Quit India Movement, and Champaran Satyagraha. Indian freedom fighter, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose gave the title, ‘The Father of the Nation” to Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi played a pivotal role in India’s relentless struggle for independence from British rule. Bapu’s leadership served as a beacon of inspiration, rallying millions of Indians to unite in their quest for freedom and independence. In addition to it, Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to non-violence and civil disobedience emerged as the driving force propelling the Indian National Movement forward. Through his tireless dedication and with the collective efforts of other valiant freedom fighters, India finally achieved its hard-won independence on August 15, 1947.

As a mark of utmost respect for the great leader, prayer services, cultural events, and several competitions are held in various government and private schools, colleges, and even government institutions.

