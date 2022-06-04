GAT B, BET 2022 Scorecards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT – B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 scorecards and rank cards. Candidates who have appeared for the GAT B and BET 2022 can now download their scorecards through the official website of —dbt.nta.ac.in. NTA conducted the GAT-B and BET on Saturday, April 23, 2022. To download the scorecards, a candidate needs to enter his application number and password/ date of birth.Also Read - Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022: Apply For Laboratory Assistant, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Salary Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to download the socrecard.

GAT-B, BET 2022: How to Download Scorecard?

  1. Visit the official website — dbt.nta.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the “GAT-B Score Card & Rank Card” or BET-2022 Score Card,” depending upon your choice.
  3. Login either using the application number and password or the application number date of birth.
  4. Now enter the security pin and click on the ‘Sign in’ option.
  5. Your GAT-B, BET 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download GAT B scorecard 2022 and BET 2022 scorecard and take a print of it for future reference.

GAT-B, BET 2022 Score Card: Click Here to Download

