GAT B, BET 2022 Scorecards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT – B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 scorecards and rank cards. Candidates who have appeared for the GAT B and BET 2022 can now download their scorecards through the official website of —dbt.nta.ac.in. NTA conducted the GAT-B and BET on Saturday, April 23, 2022. To download the scorecards, a candidate needs to enter his application number and password/ date of birth.Also Read - Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022: Apply For Laboratory Assistant, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Salary Here
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to download the socrecard. Also Read - UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2022 Released: Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket here
GAT-B, BET 2022: How to Download Scorecard?
Also Read - IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates; Apply For 1544 Posts at idbibank.in| Check Salary Here
- Visit the official website — dbt.nta.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “GAT-B Score Card & Rank Card” or BET-2022 Score Card,” depending upon your choice.
- Login either using the application number and password or the application number date of birth.
- Now enter the security pin and click on the ‘Sign in’ option.
- Your GAT-B, BET 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download GAT B scorecard 2022 and BET 2022 scorecard and take a print of it for future reference.