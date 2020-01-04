GATE 2020 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Delhi has released the GATE 2020 admit card on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in. All those who registered for the GATE exam are advised to download their admit cards.

In case, the website is down due to heavy traffic, students must check their admit cards again in a while.

Here is how you can download GATE 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go on the official website gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘GATE 2020 admit card’

Step 3: Now, login to the portal

Step 4: Your admit card will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a print-out of the same for a future reference

Admit cards are necessary for entering the exam hall. Not only this, but the card will also bear information pertaining to exam timings and venue.

GATE 2020 exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 in computer-based mode. The exam would be conducted in two shifts, one from 9: 30 AM to 12: 30 PM, another from 2:30 to 5: 30 PM.