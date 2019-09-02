GATE 2020 Application Form: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has on Monday begun the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. Interested candidates can register themselves by logging into the official website at gate.iitd.ac.in.

The last day to submit application forms for GATE 2020 is September 24, without payment of late fees. However, the registration process will go on till October 1, with a chargeable amount for late application.

The GATE 2020 examination will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 next year. The GATE score is used for admission to M. Tech courses in India. It is also used by Public Sector Units (PSUs) for recruitment purposes.

As per the initial notification of IIT Delhi, the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website was to be functional from Tuesday, however, the site has already opened its link for registration.

Follow the steps below to apply for GATE 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., gate.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘GATE Online Application Portal Click Here’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Register Here’ on the new page.

Step 4: Fill in the required credentials and details in the space provided. Hit ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Sign-in to the portal using your Registration ID formed in the previous step.

Step 6: Fill the application form, upload images and the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the required application fee on the payments page.

Step 8: Your registration will be complete. Save the application form for future reference.

GATE Application Fee: Applicants who apply by September 23, will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500, which will be hiked to Rs 2000 with a late fee from September 24.

However, female candidates and those from the reserved category will have to pay Rs 750, which will be increased to Rs 1250 on late payment.

New Subject in GATE 2020: This year, there is a new paper of Biomedical Engineering (BM) added to the list of 24 exams. Henceforth, GATE 2020 will include 25 subjects, including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among others.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session of the exam. The online exam paper will majorly have Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type questions, barring some numerical questions which will require the candidates to use the virtual keypad.