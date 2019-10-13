GATE 2020: In an official notification, the Indian Institute of Technology has said that candidates can make changes in their GATE 2020 applications from October 15 onwards.

Applicants are requested to wait till Tuesday when the correction portal for GATE 2020 application form will open on appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

Here are the various categories under which changes can be made in the GATE 2020 application form:

1) Name

2) Father’s Name

3) College Name

Here’s How to Make Corrections Online in GATE 2020 Application Form:

Step 1: Log onto the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Step 2: Enter the required login credentials including your username and password.

Step 3: Make the changes, save and submit.

Although it is not sure if the changes made in the application is chargeable, it must be noted that earlier there was no provision to make the changes in the first place. As per reports, the issue date of GATE 2020 admit card is expected to be January 03, 2020. For more updates, keep checking the official website.