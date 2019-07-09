GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Tuesday launched the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. Candidates are requested to check the GATE 2020 exam dates, Result dates and application fee structure on the official website, i.e., gate.iitd.ac.in.

A Times of India report quoted Director of IIT Delhi Prof V Ramgopal Rao’s response after the website launch which read: “GATE has become a benchmark examination for engineering education in the country. Many public sector companies in India are also using GATE for recruitment purposes. Over one million engineering graduates are expected to take the GATE examination in 2020.”

GATE 2020 is purely a Computer Based Test (CBT). From the day the GATE results are out, the GATE scores are valid for a three-year period.

Check the eligibility criteria of GATE 2020:

Candidates must hold Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after B.Sc/ Diploma in Engineering/ Technology) and those who are in their final year.

Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture (Five-year course) or Naval Architecture (Four-year course) and final year candidates.

Candidates with Bachelor’s degree holders of a 4-year programme in science (B.S.) and those in their final year.

Candidates with Master’s degree holders in Science/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Computer Applications or equivalent branch and those in their final year.

Candidates with Holders of 4-year Integrated Master’s degree (Post B.Sc) in Engineering / Technology and those who are in the second or higher year of such programmes.

Candidates with Holders of 5-year Integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree in Engineering/Technology and those who are in the fourth or higher year of such programmes.

Candidates with Holders of 5-year Integrated M. Sc or 5-year Integrated B. Sc/ M.Sc Dual Degree and those pursuing their final year of such programmes.

Candidate with a qualification obtained through examinations conducted by professional societies recognized by UPSC/ AICTE as equivalent to B.E./ B.Tech. Those who have completed section A of AMIE or equivalent of such professional courses are also eligible.

GATE 2020 Application Fee:

For exam centres in India, here are the Fee details based on the category:

SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates – Rs 750 if the candidate applied on or before September 24, 2019, and Rs 1250 if the candidate applied during the extended time period.

Rest of the candidates – Rs 1500 if applied on or before September 24, 2019

Rs 2000 if the candidate applied during the extended time period

For exam centres outside India, check the Fee details below:

Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu candidates – US$50 if the candidate applied on or before September 24, 2019, and US$70 if the candidate applied during the extended time period

Dubai and Singapore candidates – US$100 if applied on or before September 24, 2019, and US$120 if applied during the extended period

About GATE:

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee). The exam is held on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

This exam tests the candidates’ comprehensive understanding of their undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science.

Only those candidates who qualify in GATE can seek for admission to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Using GATE scores, they can also seek financial assistance. Further, most of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) requires GATE scores of candidates during the recruitment process.