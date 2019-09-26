GATE 2020 Latest Update | Here comes a piece of good news for candidates who could not apply for GATE 2020 as the GATE 2020 application date has been extended once again. Because of heavy traffic load on its portal, the last date of the application for GATE 2020 with normal fees has been extended to September 28, 2019.

Without waiting till the last moment, candidates should complete the registration and do the payment process as soon as possible. Earlier, IIT Delhi, which conducts GATE exam, had this year extended the date to apply for GATE without late fee. The last date for GATE application was September 24

The GATE 2020 websites in a notification says, “Because of heavy traffic load in the GATE application portal, the last date of application with normal fees has been extended up to 28th September.” However, the last date to apply for GATE 2020 with late fee is October 1, 2019.

As part of late fee, the GATE 2020 application fee for SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates will go up from Rs 750 to Rs 1250 and for all other candidates, the application fee will also go up from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000.

In cases where candidates are making multiple payments, only the successful payment transaction will be considered for GATE 2020 application and for the failed payments, the amount will be refunded in the same account automatically.

As per the notification, the GATE 2020 exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2020. Having 3-hour duration, the examination will be conducted in computer-based mode. There will be 65 questions carrying maximum 100 marks.

For GATE 2020 registration, the verification through OTP is very crucial. If a delay happened to get the OTP, then candidates can make the payment with the verification of either email address or mobile number. More details are found on appsgate.iitd.ac.in.