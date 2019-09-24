GATE 2020 Registration: The registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will close today. Interested candidates are advised to fill the application form on the official website gate.iitd.ac.in at the earliest.

It must be noted that the GATE will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. The registration for which began on September 3.

In case, a candidate skips filling in the registration form today then they will have to to pay a late fee to register. Registration with a late fee payment can be done till October 1.

Here is how you can register for GATE 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply’

Step 3: Now, towards the end of the page, click on the ‘register here’ link

Step 4: Fill in all the details asked

Step 5: Login using your credentials

Step 6: Fill in the form and do not forget to note down the registration number

Step 7: Upload a copy of your latest photograph and signature

Step 8: Make the payment

The registration fee for GATE is Rs 1,500. However, post-Tuesday, it will rise to Rs 2,000. Women and SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 750 while Rs 1,250 will need to be paid if they miss the deadline.

According to a report, the GATE score will be declared on March 16, 2020.