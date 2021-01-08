This year, the entire exam will be conducted in computer-based format. Besides, there are a few changes in the GATE paper pattern 2021 such as including Multiple Select Question (MSQs) and/or Numerical Answer Type Questions. Moreover, two new papers have also been introduced—-Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Science (XH).
GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 Subjects (also referred to as “papers”).
About GATE
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is basically a national examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.
The GATE examination is conducted in different cities across India as well as six cities outside India (In International centres, GATE-2021 will be conducted only if the current COVID-19 situation eases and travel and other restrictions are relaxed. Else GATE-2021 in international centres will be “CANCELLED”).
The GATE score would reflect the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on several years of examination data.