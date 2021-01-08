New Delhi: The admit card of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 will be released on Friday. Over 8.82 lakh candidates who had registered for the examination can download the admit card or call letter from the official website— gate.iitb.ac.in. Once released, students can also access the direct link to download the GATE admit card 2021 on India.com. Also Read - GATE Admit Card 2021 Download BEGINS Tomorrow at appsgate.iitb.ac.in, Check Important Details Here

Follow these steps to download GATE 2021 results

Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitb.ac.in.

Click on GATE Admit Card 2021 link

Enter required details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download your admit card

When will GATE 2021 be held? What about the results?

GATE 2021 examination will be conducted over six days and twelve sessions on Feb 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The result is expected to be announced on March 22.