The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the GATE 2021 Answer Key with Question Paper soon. As per the updated GATE 2021 Time Table at the official website gate.iitb.ac.in, the GATE 2021 Answer Key with Question Paper is scheduled to release by March 02, 2021. In addition, IIT Bombay has also notified that objections against the provisional answer keys will be received from March 02 to 04, 2021. GATE 2021 results are tentatively scheduled to release on March 22, 2021.

The answer key and question paper releases on the aforementioned official website only.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the GATE 2021 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the direct link to download the answer key & question paper

Step 3: The link is activated as per schedule when the answer key & question papers are published.

Step 4: After clicking the link, the answer key/question paper PDF file displays on screen.

Step 5: Candidates can save a copy on their devices for offline use.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is going to release the GATE 2021 answer key at the official website only. Along with the answer key, the Institute also releases the question paper of the national level exam.

The candidates must note that IIT Bombay will allow the candidates to raise objections against the GATE 2021 answer key. The Institute has already confirmed the schedule of receipt of the objections. Once the objection window closes, no challenges/objections will be received.