GATE 2021: The India Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to conduct the GATE 2021 examinations for admission to the postgraduate programmes on February 13 and 14, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of the institute to get all the details. The IIT Bombay had earlier conducted the examinations for 17 subjects last week on February 6 and 7, 2021.

The candidates must note that the exams on February 13 and 14 are for the remaining 10 subjects.

Important Details About The Examination:

The examinations will be conducted in two sessions.

Students appearing for the upcoming exams are advised to download the GATE 2021 admit card from the official website of GATE 2021.

The exams will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The students appearing for the GATE 2021 exams are advised to reach the examination centre at least an hour before the commencement of the entrance exams.

Students need to carry the GATE 2021 admit card and identification proof with them to the exam centre.

The guidelines to be followed by the students appearing for the exams have been released on the official website in the form of a YouTube video.