GATE 2021 answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Wednesday released the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. Now that the GATE 2021 Final Answer Key has been released, candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website– gate.iitb.ac.in. However, the result of GATE 2021 will be released on March 22. The score of GATE 2021 will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result. For the information of candidates, the engineering entrance was held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 as scheduled, with additional days on 5 and 12 to ensure safety measures due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, this year, a total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021. It is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh candidates who applied last year. It is primarily because GATE has allowed students from the humanities stream to apply this year.

GATE 2021: How to download question paper, answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the question paper or final answer key of the subject you appeared for

Step 5: A PDF will open, download

After the results of GATE 2021 are declared, the scorecards of the qualified candidates can be downloaded free of cost between March 26 to May 31 from GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Based on the GATE score, the successful candidates can seek admission to MTech courses across IITs, IISc, and several other institutes. GATE score is also applicable for recruitment to PSUs.