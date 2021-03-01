GATE 2021 Answer Key Challenge Window Opens: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has opened the GATE 2021 Answer Key Challenge Window for M.Tech aspirants from today. The candidates must note that the window to raise objections against GATE 2021 answer key will remain open until 4th March 2021. Also Read - GATE 2021 Answer Key with Question Paper To Release by 2 March, Check Other Details Here

The candidates can now raise objections against the Official GATE 2021 Answer Key in online format via official GOAPS Portal i.e. gate.iitb.ac.in. The candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to raise objections against the GATE 2021 answer key.

Challenge GATE 2021 Official Answer Key – Direct Link

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which they can raise objection:

Step 1: Log onto GATE 2021 official portal i.e. gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on GOAPS Candidate Login Page

Step 3: Find and Click on Link for ‘Contest Answer Key’

Step 4: Log onto the portal using your registered login credentials

Step 5: Make the payment of Rs 500 through online mode

Step 6: Select the Question Number for which you want to challenge

Step 7: Provide justification for the contest (in maximum 500 characters)

Step 8: Upload supporting documents for your justification, if any

Step 9: Verify all the details and submit the challenge / objection on the portal

After the closure of the challenge window against the GATE 2021 answer key, the objections raised will be evaluated by experts. The final answer keys for GATE 2021 entrance exam would be published by the exam authority online by 18th March 2021. The GATE result will be announced on March 22 along with GATE scorecards.