GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will on Thursday (March 4) close the window to challenge the GATE 2021 answer keys. Candidates, who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021, and have objections to the answer key published by IIT Bombay, can visit the official website of IIT- B GATE at gate.iitb.ac.in and submit their objection latest by 6 PM. Notably, the IIT Bombay released the GATE answer key on February 26 and it is available on the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

According to updates, GATE 2021 was held across various centres on February 6, 7, 13 and 14 this year. Candidates have to submit the objections or challenges along with a detailed description and proof to support their statement. Apart from this, they will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 for every objection. Once the objection is submitted, the expert committee will check the objections raised by students and those which are considered correct will be rectified in the final answer key and then it will be released by March 18.

The IIT Bombay said that if any challenge is accepted by the committee, a full refund will be made to the candidate for the respective accepted challenge, after publication of the final answer keys. However, no refund will be made to the candidate for those challenges which are not accepted.

GATE 2021: Here’s how to raise objections to answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab.

Step 3: Pay the fee online.

Step 4: Enter the question number you want to challenge.

Step 5: Justification for the objection has to be provided by the candidates in a maximum of 500 characters.

Step 6: Attach supporting documents, if required.

Step 7: Submit the objection

The final answer key will be published after verifying all objections by 18 March and after this, IIT Bombay will announce the GATE 2021 result on 22 March. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to download the result along with the scorecard through the GOAPS portal till May 31.