The candidates who have registered themselves for the GATE 2021 Mock Test 2021, we have some important news for you. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2021 Mock Test links have been activated now. The candidates can check the mock tests and practice for the various subjects. The GATE 2021 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay in February 2021.

The candidates must note that the mock test will help the students to understand the Computer Based Test or CBT Mode. The type of questions, pattern and format may vary in the real examination.

This is the first time GATE would have an exam in Humanities and Social Sciences. Admit Cards for GATE 2021 would be made available on the official website from January 8, 2021. All candidates who have registered for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates and information regarding the examination.

IIT Bombay has introduced two new subjects namely Environment Science and Engineering as well as Humanities and Social Sciences.