The candidates who are preparing for GATE 2021, we have some important news for you. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2021 application portal has been re-opened for requesting a change in the exam city. Earlier, the students had requested Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay to reopen the online application portal for GATE 2021 or GOAPS as a last chance to change the exam city. Also Read - GATE 2021 Schedule: Paper Wise Detailed Schedule Released At gate.iitb.ac.in

The candidates must note that the exam city can be changed by logging into their respective account on appsgate.iitb.ac.in or gate.iitb.ac.in. The candidates’ whose applications were rejected cannot change their city. Also, the facility is provided absolutely free of cost. Also Read - GATE 2021 Mock Test Link Activated At gate.iitb.ac.in, Check Details Here

The portal would remain open for two days – December 14, 2020 and December 15, 2020. Candidates who wish to change their exam city are advised to use the opportunity to do so at the earliest, as per the official website. Also Read - NPCIL Hiring 200 Executive Trainees 2018 Through GATE, Here’s How To Apply

The notice released states that the ‘this last and final chance to change the choice of examination city for GATE 2021 can be done one time only. After this NO further change can be done in the GOAPS portal as the centre allocation of GATE 2021 for admit card generation needs to be completed urgently’.

