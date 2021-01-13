GATE 2021: The candidates who are preparing for GATE 2021, we have some important news for you. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has allowed the candidates appearing for the exam to raise concerns about any corrections to be made in the GATE 2021 admit card. The candidates must note that today, January 13, is the last date. Also Read - GATE Admit Card 2021 Released, Download Hall Tickets At gate.iitb.ac.in NOW | CHECK STEPS HERE

Students will be able to raise concerns over the mismatch of information on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 admit card by the end of today. After today, candidates will not be able to rectify any misinformation on the admit cards.

"It is to be noted that only the discrepancies, if any, from the filled up registration/ application form, will be rectified. No change in existing filled-up data will be allowed," an official statement issued by IIT Bombay said.

On January 8, the institute had released the GATE 2021 admit card on the official website i.e. gate.iitb.ac.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the GATE 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘GATE 2021 admit card download’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and all required credentials, then click on Submit.

Step 5: Your GATE 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

All candidates must carry a hard copy of the GATE 2021 admit card to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

The admit card contains various important details such as examination guidelines, reporting time, and candidates’ details along with GATE 2021 paper code, registration numbers, and GATE exam centre details.