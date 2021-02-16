New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is likely to release the GATE 2021 Response Sheet soon. Based on the previous year’s schedule of events, the GATE 2021 candidate response sheet is expected to release online tomorrow i.e. on February 17, 2021. According to the reports, IIT Bombay is likely to release the Answer Key on the official website of the institute i.e. gate.iitb.ac.in by February 20, 2021. This year, the institute conducted the GATE 2021 on February 06, 07, 13 & 14. Also Read - GATE 2021 Exams To Be Held on February 13 and 14, Check Complete Details Here

Last year, the candidates’ response sheet was released three days after the last GATE exam date. The answer keys came out nine days after the last date of the GATE exam date. Based on the previous year’s schedule, the response sheet is expected to release at gate.iitb.ac.in tomorrow. Similarly, the official answer keys are also expected to come out at the website by February 20, 2021. Also Read - Farmers' Nationwide Chakka Jam Today: IIT Bombay Issues Travel Passes to GATE Candidates

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the response sheet. In order to download the response sheet of GATE 2021, the candidates must login to the GATE registered account. Candidates must have the Enrollment ID and Password to log in and download the candidate response sheet. Also Read - IIT Bombay Gate 2021: Check New Exam Day Guidelines; Exam Date, Syllabus, Other Details

The candidates intending for admission to Master’s program in Engineering/Technology have to qualify the test. Besides, the GATE score is also utilized by various Public Sector Undertaking organisations for recruitment purpose.