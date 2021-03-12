GATE 2021 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has said that it will release the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on March 22, 2021. The results of GATE 2021 will be released on its official website gate.iitb.ac.in. The candidates must note that the answer key for the examination GATE 2021 was released on the official website on February 26. Moreover, the candidates who had appeared for the exam were allowed to challenge the answer key till March 4. Also Read - GATE 2021 Results To Be Declared By THIS Date, Check Important Details Here

On March 22, the IIT Bombay will also release final answer key along with the result of the GATE 2021 exam. Candidates will have to visit the official website and enter their login credentials on the web page to access their results. Moreover, the candidates who appeared for the GATE 2021 exam can also check their results by following the steps mentioned below.

GATE 2021: Here's how to check your score?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘GATE 2021 result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Type in your application ID and password on the webpage.

Step 5: Your GATE 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates must note that the scorecard of GATE 2021 will be valid for three years. Notably, the GATE 2021 was conducted on February 6, 7, 13, and 14 and over 9 lakh students had registered for it. Moreover, the GATE 2021 was conducted for a total of 27 papers, including two newly-introduced papers- Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XH).