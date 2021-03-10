GATE 2021 Results: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be releasing the GATE 2021 Results on the official website by March 22, 2021, according to the reports. The candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2021 examinations can visit the official website to check the examination results. The GATE 2021 examination answer key was released on February 26, 2021, and the students were allowed to challenge the answer key until March 4, 2021. Also Read - CEED 2021 Result ANNOUNCED, Download CEED Scorecard 2021 Online At ceed.iitb.ac.in

The candidates must note that the results of the GATE 2021 examination will be declared based on the suggestions given by the students for the answer key. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can also check the GATE 2021 examination results through the direct link to be provided here.

Steps to check the GATE 2021 Results

Step 1: Visit the Graduate Aptitude Test official website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2021 Result link provided

Step 3: Enter the GATE 2021 Application ID and password

Step 4: Download the GATE 2021 results for further reference