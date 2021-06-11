New Delhi: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2021 round 3 allotment lists has been released. The candidates who appeared for GATE 2021 round 3 counselling can check the allotment list on the Common Offer Acceptance Portal, coap.iitd.ac.in. The counselling process is being carried out by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Also Read - GATE 2021 Result to be Released on March 22 | Here’s How to Check Your Score

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the list: Also Read - GATE 2021 Results To Be Declared By THIS Date, Check Important Details Here

Visit the official website of Common Offer Acceptance Portal, coap.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the Login tab and enter user ID and password.

Once logged in, you will be able to see the status of each institute applied.

Candidates will have an option to “Accept and Freeze”, “Retain and Wait”, “Reject and Wait”.

Check GATE 2021 Round 3 seat allotment list status and complete one of the process mentioned above.

The candidates must note that if they are satisfied with the GATE 2021 round 3 seat allotment list, then they can confirm their decision by June 13, 2021. The students will have to accept the offer before the deadline in order to confirm their seats. Also Read - GATE 2021: Today Last Day to Challenge Answer Key at gate.iitb.ac.in, Final Result on March 22

Those accepting the seat allotted at GATE 2021 round 3 counselling can login to the respective institute’s website. The documents must be verified and payments must be made for accepting the seat through GATE 2021 score.