GATE 2021: The candidates who are preparing for GATE 2021 examination, we have some important news for you. The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has released the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering, GATE 2021 Schedule for the 27 papers. The candidates can now check the paper wise schedule for the GATE 2021 examinations on the official website gate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021 would be conducted on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 for a total of 27 papers. This year, students have been allowed to appear for more than one paper for the first time. The schedule has been prepared keeping the choices in mind. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the exam schedule below:

GATE 2021 Schedule

5th February 2021 (Friday)

12:00 – 17:00 hrs (Time)

Miscellaneous Activities* (Subject)

6th February 2021 (Saturday)

09:30 – 12:30 hrs (Forenoon Session – FN)

CE-1, IN, CY

6th February 2021 (Saturday)

15:00 – 18:00 hrs (Afternoon Session – AN)

CE-2, PH, AR, BM, AE, MN

7th February 2021 (Sunday)

09:30 – 12:30 hrs (Forenoon Session – FN)

EE, GG, AG, EY

7th February 2021 (Sunday)

15:00 – 18:00 hrs (Afternoon Session – AN)

EC, PE, ES, ST, PI

12th February 2021 (Friday)

12:00 – 17:00 hrs

Miscellaneous Activities*

13th February 2021 (Saturday)

09:30 – 12:30 hrs (Forenoon Session – FN)

CS-1, MA, BT, CH, TF

13th February 2021 (Saturday)

15:00 – 18:00 hrs (Afternoon Session – AN)

CS-2, XE, XL

14th February 2021 (Sunday)

09:30 – 12:30 hrs (Forenoon Session – FN)

ME-1, XH

14th February 2021 (Sunday)

15:00 – 18:00 hrs (Afternoon Session – AN)

ME-2, MT

Please note, miscellaneous activities are not for candidates. Candidates can check the subject list on the official notice provided on the website.