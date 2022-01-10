New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the administering body for The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is expected to release the GATE 2022 admit cards soon. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The admit cards were originally scheduled to be released on January 3. However, the release of admit cards was postponed twice due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. IIT is yet to reveal the exact date for the same.Also Read - GATE Admit Card 2022 Not Releasing Today, Exams Likely To Be Postponed | New Date Soon

As per the official schedule, the GATE 2022 papers are scheduled for February 05, 06, 12, and 13, 2022. The computer-based exam will be conducted in two sessions. To appear for the examination, candidates can download the admit card, once released by IIT, by inserting their enrollment ids or email ids and passwords.

Stepts to Download GATE 2022 admit cards

Visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur

Click on ‘Login’

Enter detals including Enrollment Number, Password, and Solve an Arithmetic Expression to login

A new page with Admit card will open

Download the admit card and get a print out

The GATE admit card will have details of the examination centre, guidelines, reporting time and candidates' info along with paper code, and registration numbers. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots – the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.