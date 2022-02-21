GATE 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2022) today, February 21, 2022. Candidates can download the GATE Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the GATE Answer Key from February 22 to 25, 2022.Also Read - Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 155 Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

IIT Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 results on March 17, 2022. The scorecard will be available to download from the application portal from March 21, 2022.

GATE 2022 Answer Key: Step by Step Guide to Check

Visit the GATE 2022 official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

official website, Click on the Login option available on the homepage.

option available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as enrollment id/email id and password to log in.

Now click on the ‘ View Answer Key ’ option.

’ option. The GATE 2022 Answer Key will appear on your device.

will appear on your device. Save, Download and Take a printout of GATE Answer Key 2022 for future reference.

Raise Objections on GATE 2022 Answer Key: In order to raise objections against the GATE Provisional Answer Key, candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for each question. Justification for the objection has to be provided by the candidates in a maximum of 500 characters. The IIT-Kharagpur has already released the GATE 2022 response sheet on February 15, 2022. For more details, eligible candidates can visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.