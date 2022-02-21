The answer key for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released today (February 2021). IIT Kharagpur, the conducting body of GATE 2022, will release the answer key at the official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the GATE exam 2022 can login using their ID and password and download the GATE 2022 answer key. Earlier, IIT Kharagpur released the candidate response sheets in the applicant login.Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur to Release Answer Key Today; Check Other Details Here

With the help of the GATE 2022 provisional answer key, students will be able to cross-check the answers with the marks by students in the exams through the GATE 2022 response sheets. The GATE 2022 Response sheets will be available on the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Also Read - GATE 2022 Response Sheet Out; Here's How to Download

Step-by-step guide to check the GATE 2022 answer key:

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check how to download GATE 2022 Answer Key.

Visit the IIT KGP GATE 2022 official website Click on the GATE 2022 Answer Key link provided on the homepage Enter the Enrolment ID and Password in the link The GATE 2022 Answer Key will be displayed Download the GATE 2022 Answer Key for further reference

Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections they have about the GATE 2022 answer key. Considering all the objections, IIT Kharagpur will then release the final answer key for the GATE 2022 exams.

GATE Answer Key 2022: How to Raise Objection

Once candidates have downloaded the GATE 2022 answer key, click on the challenge answer key link.