GATE 2022 Latest Update: Candidates preparing for GATE 2022, get ready. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 from tomorrow that is February 5. As per the earlier schedule, the GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6 and 12, 13. Ahead of the exams, the candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website– gate.iitkgp.ac.in. As per the updates, over 8 lakh students are expected to appear for the examination this year.

The candidates must know that the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed two petitions filed by engineering graduates for postponement of the GATE 2022. While hearing the plea, the top court observed that interfering in the exam process just 48 hours before it commences could result in chaos and uncertainty among them.

As per the earlier notification, the GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot begins from 9 AM to 12 PM and then the next one is from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

To help the aspirants in their transport to the exam centres, IIT Kharagpur has released the GATE 2022 Travel Pass for them, and they can also use letter available at the GATE website.

“The Organizing Institute of GATE Examination 2022, IIT Kharagpur under Ministry of Education, Government of India, issues a letter to ensure smooth movement of the candidates carrying valid admit cards on the day of examination, i.e. 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th February, 2022 for GATE Examination 2022,” an official statement said.

GATE 2022: Here’s how to download hall ticket

Visit the official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”

Insert the GATE 2022 Id and other login credentials on the next window

Submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards

GATE 2022: Guidelines, COVID protocols for candidates